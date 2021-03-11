Morning Forecast, Thursday March 11, 2021

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with patchy clouds. This morning there also could be a sprinkle around. Today we will a mix of clouds and sun. Today we will also see a shower in spots, but most rainfall holds off until evening. There will be a better chance to see showers across the northwestern counties. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will in the southeastern counties could soar to 70 degrees. Another day well above average. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight a cold front moves in. Tonight will be cloudy with showers around. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have a few showers early and then clouds will break for some peeks of sun. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday we will have a sunny day with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a cool breeze. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday there will also be a cool breeze. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have clouds increasing and showers developing later in the day. Somes higher elevations a mix cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have showers around early Tuesday and then clouds will try to break. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday will be breezy with a variable cloudy sky. There will also be a few showers around. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s.