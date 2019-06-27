Morning Forecast, Thursday June 27, 2019

This morning we will have temperatures in the 60s. Today there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a muggy day. If you plan on being outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. In the west and Laurel Highlands, there could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Most will stay dry. Winds today will be from the west five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be clear with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Some spots on Friday will be near 90 degrees. With the heat and humidity, there could be a few showers or thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Overall it is going to be a warm and humid here in Central PA. Friday night will be partially clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday our next disturbance moves through. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday a ridge of high pressure will move into our region. This will bring us plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday our temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 60s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours there could be a few showers or thunderstorms. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 80s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be in the 80s.