Morning Forecast, Thursday June 18, 2020

This morning we will have a few showers around with temperatures in the 60s. Today the upper level low will meander into our area. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most thunderstorms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. During the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will fire up because of the heating of the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday will be a similar day. It will be warm and humid as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s. We will also have clouds and sunshine with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon hours. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will have a warm and humid day.

Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine with some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. We will be partly cloudy Sunday night. Monday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have showers early in the day and clouds will try to break. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.