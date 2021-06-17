Morning Forecast, Thursday June 17, 2021

This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s and a clear sky. Today high pressure continues to be in place. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. It will be quite the nice day. Our winds will be light from the northwest. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day on Friday some showers or a thunderstorm will arrive. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Friday night we will have showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 60s. Saturday a cold front moves through. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine along with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.