Morning Forecast, Thursday July 8, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog and showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today’s biggest threat with these storms are the flooding downpour potential. Most of us will not see the severe weather like we experienced yesterday. However, you still want to make sure to stay weather aware. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will make it into the lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again, in the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.