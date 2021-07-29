Morning Forecast, Thursday July 29, 2021

This morning we have a variable cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will also be some patchy fog. Today a cold front will cross Central PA. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have showers and thunderstorms around. Some could contain damaging winds, hail, and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware. Most of our severe weather threat will happen after noon today. If we see more clouds, there will be less of a severe threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will continue to see some showers around. Temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday there will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into Central PA. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Sunday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperature fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s.