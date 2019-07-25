Morning Forecast, Thursday July 25, 2019

This morning we will have a patchy fog with clear conditions. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Today will be similar to yesterday. We will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the afternoon there could be a pop up shower but most of the day will be nice and sunny. Winds today will be light from the northwest. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday also will be a dry day. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky on Friday. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Friday. Friday’s winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday at this point looks to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s. Sunday is also going to be another rather dry day. We will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday we will start to feel humidity returning to the region. Sunday night we will fall into the 60s.

During the day on Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day on Monday there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be a humid day. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.

We will have more clouds than sun on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday will be another warm and humid day. Our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Most of next week our high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.