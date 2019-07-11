Morning Forecast, Thursday July 11, 2019

This morning we will have clouds and sun with a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be more humid today. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some thunderstorms could be strong and contain downpours and gusty winds. You’ll want to stay weather aware. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 60s with showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through early Friday. Friday we will have some lingering showers early in the day before they taper off. Friday afternoon clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be less humid on Friday too. Friday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. At this point, Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. We will only have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm could occur Tuesday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking very warm and humid. It is possible we see a heat wave next week. For an official heat wave, you need three days consecutively at 90 degrees or above. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have another hazy, hot, and humid day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will continue to see high temperatures the rest of the week in the upper 80s to lower 90s.