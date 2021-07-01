Morning Forecast, Thursday July 1, 2021

This morning will be soggy and foggy with temperatures in the upper 60s. A cold front will slowly make its way across Central PA today and Friday. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with rain early and then scattered showers with some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 60s with showers around.

Friday will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be clouds and sun. Saturday we will have some showers around and potentially a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday for the Fourth of July we will have clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but it is looking like the driest day of the weekend. High temperatures for Independence Day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night to view the fireworks, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Late in the day on Tuesday a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.