Morning Forecast, Thursday January 23, 2020

This morning temperatures are ranging from the teens to upper 20s. We have a variable cloudy sky. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. By this evening we will be rather cloudy. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light and variable. Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day. There may be a few peeks of sunshine. By Friday evening some showers will arrive. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night into the day on Saturday we will see a wintry mix and some snowfall. Temperatures Friday night will be hovering around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Saturday the wintry mix continues with some snowfall. Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night the mix will turn to just snowfall. We will have temperatures Saturday night into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday there will be lingering snow showers early and then variable cloudiness. Sunday will be blustery. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Monday there will be clouds and sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be light from the west. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. We may see a few flurries, but at this point it looks dry. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have sunshine to start. As the day goes on, clouds will be increasing on Wednesday. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be light. The rest of next week temperatures will continue above average. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.