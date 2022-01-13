Morning Forecast, Thursday January 13, 2022

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers or a snow shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight will be cloudy with a snow shower or some flurries.

Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day. Friday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Saturday will be a cold one. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens.

Sunday we will have clouds thickening with snowfall developing. high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Sunday night will be cloudy with snowfall.

Monday we will see some snowfall early and it will slowly taper to scattered snow showers by afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sun with flurries in spots. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few snow showers and flurries. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.