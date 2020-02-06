Morning Forecast, Thursday February 6, 2020

This morning is cloudy with showers and a bit of patchy freezing drizzle. Bridges and overpasses could be a bit icy, but most of the commute should be okay. Use caution while you commute. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties until 10:00 AM. As the day goes on temperatures will climb into the 40s and we will have rain showers and drizzle around. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with rain and fog. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have showers switching over to some snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be become blustery. Friday temperatures will start near 40 degrees, but they will drop as the day continues. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a disturbance moves through bringing us a light snowfall. Sunday morning we will have a few flurries around. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday they will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for this time in February. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.