Morning Forecast, Thursday February 4, 2021

This morning is chilly and mainly clear with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Today we start off with sunshine then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Later today our next system approaches. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. tonight will be cloudy as some rain and snow showers move in. Temperatures will not fall far tonight. We will have lows stuck in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with showers and snow showers mixed in early and then this will taper off. Tomorrow afternoon will be cloudy with some flurries around. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s. Friday will be a backwards day with high temperatures early in the day and then they will fall. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night will be cloudy. Our low temperatures Friday night will be in the 20s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with a few snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the single digits to lower teens.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Monday there will be a variable cloudy sky. There also could be a stray snow shower. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the single digits and lower teens. Tuesday there will be a quick disturbance that moves through. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with snow showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds Tuesday will be from the west will be from five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the single digits and lower teens.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the 20s. Wednesday there will be a lingering snow shower and then we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will tumble into the single digits and lower teens. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour Thursday nigh temperatures once again tumble into the single digits and teens.