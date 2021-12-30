Morning Forecast, Thursday December 30, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a foggy start, so use caution while commuting. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with some drizzle and fog.

Friday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower around. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s. Slowly showers move in New Year’s Eve into early New Year’s Day.

To kick off 2022 on Saturday, it will be a cloudy day and soggy. We will have times of rain throughout the day on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night into early Sunday morning we will see showers turn over to snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with snow showers and flurries around. It will be a blustery day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will still have a few lingering flurries. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tuesday high pressure will move in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.