Morning Forecast, Thursday December 3, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a partially clear sky. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. In the west, temperatures will be stuck in the upper 30s. Our winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a cloudy sky.

Friday we will be rather cloudy. As the day goes along, rain will develop and in some of the higher elevations it will be more of a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with some showers and snow showers. At this time, it looks like Saturday will be cloudy with showers and snow showers around . Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night we will see any showers switching over to snow showers.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries and snow showers around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Monday we will have some snow showers with a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered snow showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.