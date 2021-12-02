Morning Forecast, Thursday December 2, 2021

This morning winds will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a mild start with a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s. This afternoon high temperatures soar into the mid to upper 50s. Today will be windy with a shower in spots. Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could be even higher. Tonight will be cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s.

Tomorrow we will have a more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We could also see a shower or two, or even a snow shower in the Laurel Highlands or the northwest. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s in the west, and mid 40s the further south and east you go. Tomorrow night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday we will have sunshine to start, but then clouds roll in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 40s. Sunday night we become cloudy with rain moving in. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will start off with rain as a low pressure system moves in. This rain will turn to snow showers as the day goes along. High temperatures will happen early Monday in the lower 40s and then fall throughout the day. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have a cloudy day with a wintry mix. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be rather cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.