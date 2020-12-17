Morning Forecast, Thursday December 17, 2020

Today things will be a lot calmer compared to yesterday. This morning we will have a cloudy sky with a few flurries. Temperatures will be in the 20s during the morning hours. Winter Storm Warnings continue for Jefferson, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, Somerset, Cambria until 7:00 AM and for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre counties until 10:00 AM. Some roadways are still impassable as well as slick and icy. Use caution and give yourself some extra time to travel. It will be a rough morning commute, but conditions will improve through the day. Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers and flurries. Most of the snow shower activity will be in the western counties. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a cloudy sky.

Friday we will have times of clouds and some sunshine. A few flurries in the morning cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. Sunday we will have a cloudy day with a few showers and snows showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a milder day with a partly sunny sky. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries around. Tuesday will be blustery. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is slightly above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the mid 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.