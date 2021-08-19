Morning Forecast Thursday, August 19, 2021

With a cloudy sky and multiple rounds of rain, it is quite the grey week across Central Pennsylvania. In addition, below average temperatures have been spoiled by the humidity!

After a wet Wednesday across the region, fairly quieter conditions will wrap up the week. Unfortunately, today is going to be another mainly cloudy day. However, it won’t be as wet as yesterday. A few showers or a rumble of thunder will be seen at times. It’ll be another humid day and temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs will break into the low 80s by the afternoon.

The overnight hours will remain mostly cloudy. A stray shower may also pass through some spots. You will want to keep the air conditioner on to escape the humidity. And lows will only dip into the mid 60s.

As the week comes to a close, there will be a mix of clouds and sun Friday. There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be another humid one with highs in the low 80s. The region won’t be able to escape the rain for the weekend however, it won’t be a complete washout.

Saturday will kick off the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. There will also be some showers and thunderstorms passing through. Highs will once again reach into the low 80s. Similar conditions will carry over into Sunday with clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm in spots.

After an entire week with the chance for rain, the new week looks to dry out some. Sunshine will certainly be a welcomed change from constant grey and cloudy days. There will be sunshine, with a few clouds at times Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. A good deal of sunshine will also be seen Tuesday with highs in the 80s. Those conditions look to continue into the middle of the week.