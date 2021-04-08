Morning Forecast, Thursday April 8, 2021

Today we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out today, but most of stay dry during the daytime hours. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. During the evening hours showers start to move in. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with scattered showers around. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm around. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the 40s. Sunday a low pressure system will move through. Sunday will be cloudy with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday clouds break for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesdsay will have clouds and sun and a few showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will will have clouds and a few peeks of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday there will be clouds with only a few peeks of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.