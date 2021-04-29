Morning Forecast, Thursday April 29, 2021

A cold front slowly will move through today. We will have a variable cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware today. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will continue to see some showers.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. Winds will gust even higher. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will feel cooler with the strong westerly wind. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Early Sunday morning we could see a stray shower. The rest of Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late in the day on Monday some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.