Morning Forecast, Thursday April 22, 2021

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County until 9:00 AM. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We will have a few snow showers and flurries around this morning that could reduce visibility.

Today will be chilly and windy. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will even be higher making it quite a chilly day. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Over the weekend temperatures will start to rebound back to more seasonable levels. Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be a clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with a cloud sky and showers move in. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and clouds may try to break late in the day for some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will be near 60 degrees. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may near 80 degrees. Wednesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have clouds increasing. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.