Morning Forecast, Thursday April 2, 2020

This morning will be clear and chilly with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Today we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this time-frame are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. It will be quite a breezy day, keeping us cooler. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Friday we will also be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Friday there will be more clouds in eastern counties compared to the west. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be light from the northwest. Friday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s. Saturday, we will have times of clouds and sun. A cold front will be moving through either late Saturday or on Sunday. It is going to be a weak front, and not bringing a lot of precipitation. Saturday night there will be some showers around. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have showers early then they will taper off. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s with a rather cloudy sky.

Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will be a day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. During the day on Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday will be a windy and cloudy day. A few showers cannot be ruled out.