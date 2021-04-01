Morning Forecast, Thursday April 1st, 2021

This morning we will have temperatures in the 30s with a few flurries around. Today we will be quite cold. Our high temperatures today will only make it into the lower to mid 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. We will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries. In some of the higher elevations there will even be some snow showers. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday high pressure begins to build in. Friday we will have a partly cloudy sky to start but then it will become sunny by afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will still be below average. We will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures tumble into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is more seasonable. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Saturday night into early Sunday morning a shower cannot be ruled out. For Easter we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Easter Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will be partly cloudy. A shower cannot be ruled out. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun with a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with showers later in the day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Thursday will also be in the 60s.