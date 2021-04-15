Morning Forecast, Thursday April 15, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. Today there will be a rather cloudy sky with a shower in spots. It does not look like much rainfall. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Friday morning there could be a few flurries in higher elevations. Friday morning we will have a bit of a mix on the ridgetops and a shower elsewehere. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be showers around on Monday. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will also be more clouds compared to sun with showers around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.