Morning forecast Sunday, September 26, 2020

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend. It’ll be another day that starts with a blanket of fog in areas. However, once the fog clears out, there will be periods of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Highs will break into the 80s in most spots and dewpoints will still be in the upper 50s and low 60s. It would be the perfect time to enjoy a cool treat during a warm and muggy day.

The new week will follow a cooling trend. Temperatures will reach into the 70s Monday and there will be a mix of clouds throughout the day. Some drizzle and a couple of showers will also be possible. However, there will be better chances for showers Tuesday. Highs will just manage to break 70 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will also develop as a cold front pushes through. A rumble of thunder may also be possible.

The rest of the week looks to be rather dreary, damp and cool. Showers will carry over into Wednesday otherwise, it will still be mainly cloudy. A few rays of sunshine may be able to break through later in the day. Highs will only reach into the low 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday along with some afternoon showers. Temperatures will be ten degrees below average with highs just managaning to break 60 degrees in most spots. It will be another cool day Friday with highs only reaching into the 50s. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day.