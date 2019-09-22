Morning forecast Sunday, September 22, 2019

Sunday will be similar to Saturday except it will be a little warmer. Highs look to reach into the low 80s in most spots. Not only will it be nice and warm but the region will see a mix of sun and clouds. However, a stray shower may popup in areas further east. The overnight hours will be a little warmer so you may want to have the fan going to feel comfortable while sleeping. Lows will dip into the low 60s and upper 50s for the night and a few clouds will be passing through.

Conditions will change up for the start of the work week. The region will see a variably cloudy sky Monday and scattered showers are expected. With the cloudy and rainy conditions, the warmth the region experienced during the weekend will cool down a bit. Highs will hang around the mid 70s and lows will sit around the mid 50s which is a few degrees above average.

Some showers may carry over into early Tuesday morning before clearing out. Any clouds seen in the morning will give way to more sunshine as the day goes on. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week but expected temperatures will be around average for this time of year. Highs will reach into the low 70s during the day and lows will dip into the low 50s.

Highs will continue to sit around the mid 70s through the middle of the week. Meanwhile lows will dip into the low to mid 50s. Conditions will clear out and dry up for the second half of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday. A few more clouds will be seen Thursday but the region will still get to enjoy the sunshine. The sun will hang around for Friday and into the weekend. However, some showers may try to push in during the weekend.