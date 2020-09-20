Morning forecast Sunday, September 20, 2020

It will be a great weekend for Autumn activities and the weather will certainly follow along with the theme. With the autumnal equinox just a few days away, it will certainly be fitting. However, temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

The same conditions will repeat themselves for Sunday. It will be another beautiful day with wall to wall sunshine. Highs will reach into the 60s for the afternoon hours. Once again, temperatures will dip into the 30s so you’ll want to take care of any vegetation outdoors. You’ll also want to bring pets indoors and get the furnace going to keep warm overnight.

Fair weather will continue for the new week. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach into the mid 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold but still cooler than average with lows around 40 degrees. Tuesday will be similar with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

The second half of the week will be a little warmer with highs right around average. Thesun will still be shining down on the region Wednesday with highs reaching into helow 70s. Lows will sit around the mid 40s. Sunshine will stick around for Thursday and Friday with a few clouds at times. High will sit around the mid 70s and lows will be in the upper 40s.