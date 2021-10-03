Morning forecast Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday might be a day to spend indoors. Cloud cover will thicken and scattered showers will be moving through the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The overnight hours will remain cloudy with some showers in spots.

After the region enjoyed a number of sunny days, a wet pattern will be established for the new week. It will be hard to get out of bed Monday with a cloudy sky and rain showers moving through. Highs will sit in the upper 60s and low 70s for the day. Not much will change for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy sky and some drizzle or a shower. Then, we rinse and repeat Wednesday with a mix of clouds and some drizzle or shower.

Unfortunately, not much will change for the second half of the week. It will be hard to shake a mainly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday. Also, the chance for a shower still cannot be ruled out. Highs will be seasonable and they continue to sit in the 60s. Some light will be seen at the end of the tunnel as conditions look to finally clear up some by the weekend.