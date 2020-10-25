Morning forecast Sunday, October 25, 2020

Sunday will be even cooler with below average temperatures. Much of Central Pennsylvania will struggle to break out of the 40s for the day. There will be a mix of clouds and some sun to the north as cloud cover gradually thickens from the south. Showers will also progress from the south to the north throughout the day. Lows will sit around 40 degrees for the night.

As the next system rolls through, the start of the week will yet again be a dreary one. It will be cloudy Monday with scattered showers. On the bright side, it will be slightly warmer with highs breaking 60 degrees. Showers will continue overnight and Tuesday will also be a rainy day. As the system looks to clear the region, periods of rain will move through. Highs will just reach into the upper 50s.

We won’t be out of the clear just yet. There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Wednesday. A shower will also still be possible in spots. Highs will reach into the mid 50s. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to drop off as cooler air continues to push in.

Thursday looks to offer some drier conditions under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. However, some showers could move in later in the day. Highs will reach into the low 50s. The week will come to a close with the chance for a shower and a mix of clouds. It will be even cooler with highs just managing to reach into the low 50s.