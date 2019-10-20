Morning forecast Sunday, October 20, 2019

Sunday will start off with a mainly cloudy sky and southern counties may see some drizzle or a light shower. Then clouds will break up as the day goes on and any lingering moisture will dry up. Temperatures will be around average with highs reaching into the low 60s. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

A good deal of sunshine will be seen Monday with clouds mixing in at times. Clouds will especially build in overnight as the next system approaches the region. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. It will also be a mild night with lows only dipping into the low 50s. Not only will cloud cover thicken overnight but some showers will try to push in late overnight.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and we will see greater chances for rain as the next systems rolls through. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows around 40 degrees. Conditions will clear out by the middle of the week, but it will be cooler and breezy. A mix of cloud and sun will be seen Wednesday, and highs will only reach into the 50s for the day.

Similar conditions will be seen Thursday. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds at times with highs expected in the low 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight. Similar temperatures will be seen Friday however, the next system will be moving in bringing the next round of rain to the region. A mix of clouds will be seen Friday along with showers. Unfortunately, the gloomy and rainy weather will carry over into the start of the weekend and it will also be cooler.