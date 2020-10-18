Morning forecast Sunday, October 18, 2020

The end of the weekend will manage to get back some warmth. Temperatures will be fairly normal with highs managing to break 60 degrees. It will also remain dry but there will be a few more clouds passing through than Saturday. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Sunday. There is also a slight chance for a stray shower just brushing northern counties. The overnight hours will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Unfortunately, dry conditions will not last very long. Cloud cover will thicken Monday and scattered showers will be moving in. Highs will sit in the upper 50s for the day. Rain will continue for the overnight hours and carry over into Tuesday. Showers will stick around for the morning hours before tapering off. Then, some peeks of sunshine may be seen later in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Wednesday and temperatures will reach into the low 60s across the region. There will also be a shower in some spots. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the upper 60s and clouds and sun.

Temperatures will gradually cool down through the end of the week. There will be periods of clouds and sun Friday and there will be a chance for showers. Highs will reach into the low 60s. There will also be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday but highs will only reach into the upper 50s.