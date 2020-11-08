Morning forecast Sunday, November 8, 2020

We will push the repeat button for Sunday. Temperatures will once again be warmer than normal and will come close to breaking records. Highs will reach into the 70s under a sunny sky. Temperatures will only dip into the 40s, making it another warmer than normal night. Conditions will continue to be clear, calm and quiet overnight.

The region will manage to squeeze out another warm and sunny day to kick off the week. It might be a day to call off work and enjoy the fresh air! Highs will break into the 70s for the third day in a row with sunshine, and a few clouds. Tuesday will be another nice day before there’s a slight pattern chance.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday and temperatures will just fall short of 70 degrees. Highs across much of Central Pennsylvania will sit in the 60s for the day. Some showers may try to push in as soon as the late overnight hours. However, much of the rain will be seen Wednesday.

It will be cloudy for the middle of the week and rain returns to the region. There will be scattered showers passing through and highs will sit in the low 60s. A couple of showers will linger into Thursday otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Highs once again will break into the low 60s.

Sadly, the region will not be done with the rain just yet. However, rain is welcomed during drought conditions. Friday will remain mainly cloudy with showers in spots. It will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s.