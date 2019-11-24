Morning forecast Sunday, November 24, 2019

Flurries will be seen for the morning hours of Sunday. Some light rain may also try to mix in at times. Then any lingering precipitation will taper off as low pressure pulls away from the region. Even though the day will begin with a dreary sky, clouds will break up allowing more sun to break through before the day comes to an end. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. By the overnight hours, a few patchy clouds will hang around the region but it will be dry with lows in the 20s.

It will be a dry start to the new week and temperatures will be a few degrees above average. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Monday with highs reaching into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs expected to reach into the low 50s. The majority of the day will see a mostly sunny sky before a few more clouds move in for the nighttime hours. It will be a warm night with lows only lowering into the 40s.

The next system will be sweeping through the middle of the week. Therefore, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers passing through. It will be another warm day with highs reaching into the low 50s. While conditions will dry out for the second half of the week, temperatures won’t be as warm and it will be breezy. Highs will reach into the 40s Thursday and winds will pick up. The day will start off cloudy with some passing flurries. Then, some more peaks of sunshine will be seen later in the day.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with highs in the low 40s. Highs will once again reach into the 40s for the start of the weekend and some more sunshine will be seen. However, cloud cover will increase later in the day as the next system rolls in.

