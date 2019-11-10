Morning forecast Sunday, November 10, 2019

A little more cloud cover will be seen Sunday with some peaks of sunshine. After a few days, temperatures will finally be where they should be for this time of year. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s for the day. Some stray patchy drizzle may also pop into some spots. Overnight temperatures will also be average with lows sitting around the mid 30s. Another system will be moving through for the new week which will bring the next taste of winter to the region.

It will be a few degrees cooler Monday with highs reaching into the 40s. It will also be cloudy and dry for part of the day. However, some showers and a wintry mix will be moving in later in the day before transitioning to snow overnight. Temperatures overnight will lower into the 30s. It will remain cloudy Tuesday and temperatures around the freezing mark means any lingering precipitation will fall in the form of flurries. Temperatures will fall throughout the day making it brisk and cold. By the overnight hours lows will settle into the teens.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the season with highs struggling to break 30 degrees. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day along with some flurries. Temperatures will once again dip into the teens overnight. A mix of clouds and sun will once again be seen Thursday. Highs will reach into the 30s and lows will be in the 20s. Periods of clouds and sun will continue Friday. It’ll be slightly warmer with highs reaching into the 40s.

