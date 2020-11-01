Morning forecast Sunday, November 1, 2020

Temperatures will be closer to average Sunday with highs reaching into the low to mid 50s. There will be a mix of clouds with scattered showers. Winds will start to pick up and flurries will start to mix with showers during the evening. By the overnight hours, there will be snow showers moving through. Lows will be in the 30s.

If you don’t like the cold for Monday, just be patient because some warmth will return. However, it will still be on the breezy side which will make the high of 40 degrees feel even cooler. Especially with a temperature that is 15-20 degrees below average. There will be a mix of clouds with showers in spots. Flurries will also be in the mix. Lows will dip to the freezing mark.

It will still be on the cold side Tuesday but conditions will clear out. It will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will just break into the upper 40s for the day. Then the region will be in a nice pattern for the second half of the week.

Warmth returns from Wednesday into the weekend with highs a few degrees above average. It will be noticeably warmer Wednesday with highs managing to break 60 degrees in spots. There will also be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Thursday will be similar with highs reaching into the mid 60s. Sunshine and the mid 60s will also stick around to wrap up the week.