Morning forecast Sunday, May 23, 2021

Sunday will be another warm day with highs reaching into the 80s. However, it will feel even less comfortable as humidity levels become noticable. Clouds will mix in and winds will pick up during the afternoon hours as thunderstorms start to popup. A couple of thundershowers will stick around overnight and lows will sit in the low 60s.

Monday will be noticeable cooler with highs reaching into the 70s for the day. There will also be more cloud cover to kickoff the week as showers and thunderstorms make their way through the region. Those more seasonable temperatures won’t last long as highs bounce back up into the 80s Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar with the chance for some showers or thunderstorms under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the mid 80s. Clouds and sun will be seen Thursday with highs once again breaking into the 80s during the afternoon hours. The week will come to a close with a mixture of clouds and the chance for some showers.