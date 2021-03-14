Morning forecast Sunday, March 14, 2021

Sunday will basically be a repeat of Saturday. It will be another mostly sunny day which will be perfect for church goers, running errands or maybe even getting a start on that garden. Highs will reach into the low 50s for the day. A few stray clouds may wander through overnight otherwise, lows will dip into the 20s.

Monday may feel cooler after consecutive warm days however, temperatures will hit the average mark for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will build overnight and a light mix of rain and snow may pass through some spots.

That mix may linger for the early morning hours of Tuesday otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs will reach into the 40s. A stray sprinkle or flurry may be seen early Wednesday, otherwise there will be clouds and sun. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be the next rainy day across the region. It will be rather grey with a cloudy sky with some light rain moving through. Temperatures will be at or just below 50 degrees. A stray sprinkle or flurry may be seen Friday otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy start. Then, cloud cover will give way to some sunshine later in the day. Highs will manage to reach into the 40s by the afternoon.