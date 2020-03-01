Morning forecast Sunday, March 1, 2020

Sunday will bring dry and mild conditions to wrap up the weekend. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen and highs will reach into the upper 40s. It will remain dry for the overnight hours and a mix of clouds will be seen. Temperatures will be warmer than the night before with lows in the 30s.

A warming trend will be established for the new week. Therefore, mild, springlike warmth will be felt across Central Pennsylvania. Monday will begin with dry conditions and a partly cloudy sky will become cloudy as the day progresses. Highs will once again reach into the upper 40s. For the overnight hours, showers will begin to move into the region.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s and pushing 60 degrees by the middle of the week. Tuesday will be a rainy but mild day with highs sitting around the mid 50s. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day. It’ll be a mild night as well with lows only dipping into the low 40s.

Temperatures will once again reach into the 50s Wednesday and rain will continue to move through. Scattered showers will also linger in the area and will transition to steadier rain later in the day. Temperatures will decrease by a few degrees for the second half of the week.

Rain from Wednesday night will continue into Thursday morning. Later in the day, snow will begin mixing with rain showers. Cloudy conditions will hang around Friday and a rain or snow shower will also be possible in spots. Conditions will dry out by the weekend.

