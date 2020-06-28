Morning forecast Sunday, June 28, 2020

Sunday will not be as active however, there will still be scattered showers and an afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise it will be hot and humid with highs around the mid 80s. The gloomy start to the day will gradually fade away leaving behind a few patchy clouds before the weekend comes to an end. Lows will sit around the mid 60s for the night.

A mainly dry pattern will be established for the first half of the week. However, summertime weather means afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will continue to reach the low to mid 80s during this time period. Monday will be mainly sunny with a few passing clouds.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a mostly sunny sky. As the region moves into the second half of the week, some more unsettled activity can be expected. Clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday and a popup shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon. Those conditions will repeat themselves moving into Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to sit at or just above averages through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday and the week will come to an end under a mostly sunny sky. The Fourth of July weekend will see a mix of clouds and sun and the slight chance for a thundershower during the afternoon.