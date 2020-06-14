Morning forecast Sunday, June 14, 2020

If you like sunshine you will want to head north Sunday but if you don’t mind a few showers, head south. Northern Pennsylvania will see plenty of sunshine for the day along with warmer temperatures. To the south, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will hover around 70s degrees in the area. Overnight, it will be seasonably cool with lows in the 50s.

High pressure to the north of the state will keep things nice and dry for the first half of the week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Monday with high in the low 70s. Lows will be around average in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be almost a carbon copy of Monday. Therefore, it’ll be another day to get outside to enjoy the fresh air and maybe a walk or a run.

The region will manage to squeeze out another nice day Wednesday. Clouds and sun will be seen. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll also be a little warmer overnight with lows in the upper 50s. After a couple of nice days conditions will switch up for the end of the week and a warming trend will be established.

Not only will it be hot for the end of the week but humid. Highs will break into the low 80s Thursday and there will be a mix of clouds throughout the day. A few showers will also be possible. It’ll be even warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will also popup as the week comes to a close.