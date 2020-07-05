Morning forecast Sunday, July 5, 2020

All the summer lovers out there are enjoying the hot pattern that has been established across a good portion of the United States. For Central Pennsylvania, a heatwave is defined as three or more days with temperatures greater than or equal to 90 degrees. There is a good chance for that to happen as we move through the holiday weekend.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are once again expected to break 90 degrees across much of the region. Unfortunately, humid conditions will also begin to creep in which will make it feel a little more uncomfortable. If you are outside, make sure to take many breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on your pets!

The summertime heat pattern will stay firmly in place for the new week. Therefore, you’ll want to get into a routine to find relief from the heat. The sun will beat down on the region Monday and highs are expected to break the 90 degree mark. Increasing humidity will continue to make conditions less than ideal. A thundershower will also be possible during the afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions will continue to repeat themselves for the rest of the week. Clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s during the day and lows in the mid to upper 60s will make for some uncomfortable nights. An afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday will see plenty of sunshine with highs looking to break into the 90s once again. Nighttime hours will be even more uncomfortable with humid conditions and lows close to 70 degrees.