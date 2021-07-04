Morning forecast Sunday, July 4, 2021

While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for the 4th of July holiday weekend it will not be a washout. Compared to earlier in the week, conditions will be more comfortable for cookouts, celebrations and fireworks.

4th of July will, for the most part, be a pleasant day. While most cookouts will make it through unscathed, you still want to keep an eye to the sky in case you need to temporarily move things indoors. A stray shower and maybe a rumble of thunder cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for the day. Conditions for fireworks overnight could not be better. Temperatures will dip into the60s under a mainly clear sky.

Classic summer weather will make its return for the new week. After a couple of pleasant days,the heat and humidity will rmap back up. There will be intervals of clouds and sunMonday. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and humidity levels will also increase. Tuesday will be similar but a handful of areas will break 90 degrees. A strayshower or storm cannot be completely ruled out.

Some better chances for afternoon showers or thunderstorms will be seenWednesday. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day. Highs will once again break 90 degrees in some spots. Temperatures will decrease some on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working their way through for the day.

Friday will be a degree or two color with high in the low 80s. The week will come to an end with a mix of clouds and some sun. It also looks to dry out across the region.