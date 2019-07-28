Morning forecast Sunday, July 28, 2019

As high pressure slides further east, the region will begin to tap into a southerly wind which will usher in warmer temperatures through the weekend. Those warmer temperatures will also be accompanied by muggier air. After the dangerous heat last weekend, this will be the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities. Including lounging by the pool and working on that summer tan!



Temperatures will once again hit the low to mid 80s across central Pennsylvania for Sunday. If you didn’t get the chance to enjoy the outdoors Saturday don’t worry, Sunday will be another nice day. It will be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Perfect for running errands, yardwork, or just lounging around for a lazy Sunday.

Moving into next week, the summertime heat and humidity will return. Highs will sit around the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen Monday. We will push the repeat button for Tuesday with warm and muggy conditions. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm will also be possible.

Conditions look to cool down a bit for the second half of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Periods of sunshine will be seen Wednesday through partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be passing through. Partly cloudy skies will be seen Thursday and an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also possible.

