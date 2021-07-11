Morning forecast Sunday, July 11, 2021

After a nice start to the weekend, Sunday will be a little more active. Humidity returns to the area for the day and it will be variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working through and highs will break into the low 80s once again.

The warm trend will carry over into the new week. Humidity levels will also make it feel downright disgusting. A mix of clouds with some sun will be seen Monday. Unsettled conditions will also continue throughout the week. That means the region can also expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the day. Highs will sit around the mid 80s.

The region can expect to see the same conditions tuesday. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and humid. There will once again be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower or thunderstorms will be seen Wednesday. It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. The end of the week will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Clouds and sun will be seen for both days with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.