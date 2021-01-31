Morning forecast Sunday, January 31, 2021

Snow showers will develop from the south to the north throughout Sunday. Not much accumulation will be seen during the day Sunday however, snow will become steadier during the evening and overnight hours.

The heaviest snowfall will occur Sunday night into Monday with the highest snowfall amounts seen south of Route 22.Steady snow will continue throughout the day Monday. By the afternoon hours, snow will become more scattered in nature and looks to taper off during the evening and overnight hours.

Once all is said and done, higher snowfall amounts will be concentrated east of I-99 and especially south of Route 22 where 6-12” of snow will be seen. The higher end of those totse will be seen along the southern border of the state. West of I-99 will see 3-6” of snow meanwhile, areas north of I-80 will not see as much as the rest of Central Pennsylvania. About 1-3” will be seen since the system will not reach as farth north.

Conditions will dry out for the second half of the week and there will even be a slight warming trend. There will be clouds and sun Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Thursday will begin with sunshine before turning cloudy. Highs will sit around the upper 30s. By Friday, temperatures will manage to reach into the 40s. However, the next system will bring rain and snow showers to wrap up the week.