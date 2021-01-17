Morning forecast Sunday, January 17, 2020

Similar conditions will repeat themselves for the end of the weekend. It will once again be mostly cloudy Sunday with flurries and snow showers in spots. This will especially be seen west of I-99 and north of I-80. Highs will break into the 30s but windy conditions will make it feel cooler. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight.

There will be a consistent snowy pattern throughout the new week. There won’t be much accumulation however, passing snow showers could quickly make things slippery. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with flurries or snow showers especially along the LAurel Highlands and Northwest mountains. Highs will once again break into the 30s.

A mix of clouds will stick around Tuesday with lingering flurries, especially out west. Highs will sit seasonably in the 30s. A mix of clouds with a morning snow shower will be possible Wednesday then some sun will try to break through the clouds. Thursday will feature periods of clouds and some sun.

Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week unfortunately it will be another cloudy day. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs around the freezing mark and below through the end of the week.