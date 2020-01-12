Morning forecast Sunday, January 12, 2020

Showers and mild conditions will carry over into Sunday. However, as the system pulls away showers will taper off and cloud cover will break up. The rest of the day will be mainly dry with some sunshine seen. Temperatures will start off in the 50s early Sunday morning then gradually lower into the 40s throughout the day. The overnight hours will be fairly quiet and dry with lows dipping into the 30s.

It will be a nice and dry start to the work week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Monday and temperatures will remain above average. Highs will sit around 50 degrees and drop into the 30s overnight. Highs will once again hit 50 degrees Tuesday and it will be mainly cloudy. There will also be a slight chance for some patchy drizzle or a stray shower as the next system moves in late.

The region will hold onto the chance for showers Wednesday. Shower activity will be rather hit or miss and temperatures will reach into the 50s for the day. Precipitation looks to carry over into Thursday. Scattered showers will kick off Thursday before mixing will some flurries later in the day. Highs will just manage to break 40 degrees before cooling down into the 20s overnight.

The region will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday and some flurries or a snow shower will approach the region later in the day. Temperatures will be closer to average for the weekend with highs in the 30s. Saturday will continue to see some snow showers that will mix with rain.

