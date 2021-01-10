Morning forecast Sunday, January 10, 2021

If you didn’t get the chance to enjoy Saturday, Sunday will be another nice day to take advantage of. There was a good deal of sunshine with some passing clouds. Highs will once again limit themselves to the 30s. A couple of clouds will pass through overnight otherwise it’ll be dry with lows in the 20s.

Not much will change for the new week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Monday. Highs will predictably be in the 30s. A system will try to brush southern areas Tuesday Therefore, there will be a mix of clouds with the chance for an occasional peek of sunshine. Counties along the southern border may also get brushed by a few flurries.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs unsurprisingly in the 30s. Clouds and sun will once again cycle through the region Thursday and it will be slightly warmer than average with highs in the low 40s.

After a long streak of a tranquil weather pattern, conditions will be shaken up through the end of the week. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with a snow shower blowing into the region. Highs will once again be limited to the 30s.