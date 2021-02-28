Morning forecast Sunday, February 28, 2021

Sunday will be similar to the day before however, there won’t be as many dry periods. /it will be cloudy with rain once again working its way through Central Pennsylvania. To the north, precipitation will be more shower like in nature. Areas further south will experience periods of rain throughout the day. Highs will once again reach into the 40s.

Another weak disturbance will sweep through Monday. Some light showers will be seen early Monday but won’t stick around long. Clouds may break up some during the afternoon hours allowing some sunshine through. Highs will reach into the upp 40s. Later in the day some flurries may pop up in spots.

Clouds will finally be cleared out Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and overall a fair and seasonable day. Wednesday will feature intervals of clouds and sun with highs around the mid 40s. Then, reasonably fair conditions will continue through the end of the week.

Thursday will be another nice day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. A nice walk would be the perfect chance to soak up some vitamin D. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with highs once again reaching into the upper 40s.

Sadly, a pattern shift will begin for the end of the week. Some sunshine may be seen early Friday morning however, cloud cover will quickly increase. The next system will be on its way therefore, some rain showers will gradually move in.