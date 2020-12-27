Morning forecast Sunday, December 27, 2020

Fortunately, the region will get back to normal Sunday. Highs will reach into the 30s and it will be a quiet end to the weekend. Periods of clouds and sun will cycle through and then lows will dip into the 20s overnight. The region will even continue to enjoy some warmth for the new week.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with highs breaking 40 degrees in a handful of spots. A mix of rain and snow showers will kick off the day. Precipitation will be more in the form of snow to the north and rain to the southeast. A few flurries are possible overnight and lows will be in the 20s.

Sadly, the relatively warm air won’t stick around long. There will be a big difference for Tuesday. Highs will only reach into the 20s with a leftover snow shower or a few flurries. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and some sun.The majority of Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 30s. Clouds will thicken as the next system approaches.

By Thursday rain showers will overtake the region. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight, some flurries will start to mix in starting in the northwest. Rain showers will continue in the southeast Friday with a mix of rain and snow showers moving in from the northeast. Highs will reach into the 30s for the day. By the overnight hours there will be flurries and a few snow showers.

Conditions clear out just in time for the weekend. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s therefore, it’ll be a seasonable day.